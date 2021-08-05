Northeast Florida Regional Airport stands alone in Florida to receive a $700k Air Service Development grant

Ed Wuellner announced that the St Johns County Airport Authority has been selected to receive a $700,000 grant through the Small Community Air Service Development Program.

The grant was made to the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St Augustine by the US Department of Transportation. The Small Community Air Service Development Program was established to assist underserved communities, allowing them to enhance their air service offerings.

Wuellner, who is the Executive Director of the St Johns County Airport Authority and Northeast Florida Regional Airport, told Historic City News, “This grant will provide an opportunity to restore scheduled passenger air service to our community.” Wuellner said an agreement with American Airlines is in the offing to provide destination and connecting flights to northeast Florida passengers through their hub in Charlotte.

Twenty-two communities will benefit from this week’s $18 million funding announcement. US Representative John Rutherford’s office reported that the grants range from $425,000 to $1,000,000. “Northeast Florida Regional Airport is located in St Johns County — one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation.”

Wuellner joined Rutherford in saying, “Thank you” to Secretary Buttigieg for this continued investment in our region.

“The US Department of Transportation has provided an exceptional level of support to our nation’s airports during the global pandemic and this funding will enhance our local efforts to expand air transportation options for our passengers,” Wuellner added.

The St Johns County Airport Authority was informed that Northeast Florida Regional Airport is the only airport in Florida to be recognized with a Small Community Air Service Development Grant.

Like this: Like Loading...