Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

Nathan Otter, Natural Resources Superintendent for St Johns County, reported that on Thursday, October 21, 2021, a blue tank, believed to be filled with gasoline, washed ashore on St Johns County beaches at a location adjacent to 697 Ponte Vedra Boulevard.

The incident, “Gasoline Tank on Beach”, reportedly began at about 4:43 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, and safe recovery of the tank was underway at that time.

Otter, who received the initial report call, was responsible to oversee beach operations.

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Gasoline Tank on Beach” and the reporting agency is the St Johns County Environmental Division. Contact the reporting official by telephone at (904) 209-0328 or by e-mail at notter@sjcfl.us