Lightner Museum Community to hold Open House

Lightner Museum invites Historic City News readers, St. Augustine residents, and museum members, to a free Community Open House being held on October 28th from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Those attending will be invited to visit the updated and expanded Museum Store and to enjoy the museum’s new South Terrace and Garden as they enjoy a first look at two new exhibitions, Faces of the Alcazar and Picturing a Nation.

“Faces of the Alcazar presents a compelling glimpse of the life behind-the-scenes at Henry Flagler’s Alcazar Hotel,” the artists, Tom Schifanella, explained. “Through large-format photographs, the exhibition documents fragmentary clippings from early-20th century motion picture magazines pasted to the walls of the Alcazar staff quarters by the immigrant staff who lived and worked at the hotel.”

The second exhibit, Picturing a Nation: American Art from the Collection of the Lightner Museum, is a major reinstallation of American paintings and sculptures from the Lightner Museum’s permanent collection. From America’s great vistas and natural wonders to intimate scenes of St. Augustine, Picturing a Nation presents a vibrant vision of America on a local and national scale through late-19th and early-20th century American art.