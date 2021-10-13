St Augustine airport welcomes Elite Airways

Historic City News was invited to attend this morning’s meeting and ceremonies to officially welcome the return of commercial air service at Northeast Florida Regional Airport. Elite Airways introduced low-fare, nonstop jet service between St Augustine and New York City through Newark, New Jersey. Fares will start at $129 each way.

The new service starts November 19, 2021, and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Flights depart Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) at 11:00 a.m., arrive St. Augustine at 1:15 p.m. Return flights depart Northeast Florida Regional Airport (UST) in St. Augustine at 2:00 p.m. and arrive in Newark at 3:50 p.m.

“Elite Airways is pleased to start commercial air service in St. Augustine with twice-weekly service to Newark starting November 19,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We believe this route will be a home run as it connects historic St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beach with the New York City tri-state area — two highly sought-after tourist destinations.”

Elite Airways maintains an impeccable safety record and operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700, and CRJ-900 jet airliners with 50, 70, and 90 seats respectively, known for comfort and efficiency. All Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, free seat assignments, free first checked bag up to 50lbs, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet-friendly.

“We are delighted that Elite Airways has included the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in its expansion plans,” said Bruce Maguire, Chairman of the St. Johns County Airport Authority. “The new service will be an important route for our residents and help attract new business opportunities and tourists to St. Augustine and the First Coast. The Airport Authority is committed to building airline relationships and working to enhance access to our region.”

Founded by the Spanish in 1565, St. Augustine welcomes visitors to explore historic landmarks including the Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas, the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, the Fountain of Youth, and more. St Augustine is the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the United States. It attracts visitors from all over the world to experience its old-world charm, historic landmarks, pristine beaches, and world-class golf as the home of the PGA Tour and location of THE PLAYERS Championship. The airport is located on US-1 just a few miles from downtown St. Augustine.

“We would like to thank Northeast Florida Regional Airport and St. Johns County Airport Authority officials for their support, as well as officials at Newark Liberty International Airport,” Pearsall added.

Richard Goldman, President & Chief Executive Officer, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau said, “Elite’s move to add this nonstop service to Northeast Florida Regional Airport speaks to their confidence in the market and is a testament to the recovery of tourism in northeast Florida.”