Airport welcomes the first passengers from Portland International Jetport

Elite Airways LLC reported to Historic City News that the airline began scheduled operations between Northeast Florida Regional Airport (UST) and Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Portland, Maine, marking the expansion of commercial air service at the local airport.

Northeast Florida Regional Airport welcomed the first passengers from Portland International Jetport last weekend. After a three-hour nonstop flight, inbound passengers were greeted by airport staff and treated to NFRA goodie bags.

“The Airport Authority celebrates the launch of Elite’s new flights between Northeast Florida Regional Airport and Portland International Jetport in Maine,” said Bruce Maguire, Chairman of the St. Johns County Airport Authority. “The addition of nonstop service to Portland and Newark provides air service to two highly sought after and historic destinations, while giving visitors close and convenient access to St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches.”

The new nonstop jet service operates on Saturdays traveling southbound and Sundays going northbound and compliments Elite Airways existing twice-weekly service between St. Augustine and Newark Liberty International Airport, serving the New York City and the tri-state area.

All scheduled flights are available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or by calling 877-393-2510.

“Elite Airways is proud to expand commercial air service in St. Augustine with new nonstop service to and from our hometown of Portland Maine,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “Not only will Mainers enjoy having a new Florida coastal destination to explore, we also believe this route serves the needs of seasonal residents with homes in both areas. We’d like to thank airport and city officials for their continued support of Elite Airways’ expansion in St. Augustine.”

Elite Airways is known for comfort and efficiency and is pet friendly. They maintain an impeccable safety record and operate a fleet of Bombardier jet airliners that includes the 50-seat CRJ-200, 70-seat CRJ-700, and 90-seat CRJ-900. All Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, advance seat assignments, free first-checked bags up to 50lbs and 62 inches in length (including travel golf bags), and no ticketing change fees (see website for details).

About Elite Airways Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices, and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides chartered and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include Portland ME, New York City/Newark NJ, Westchester White Plains NY, Orlando-Melbourne, St. Augustine, and Vero Beach FL. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC and are available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com.

About the St. Johns County Airport Authority The members of the St. Johns County Airport Authority are elected by the citizens of St. Johns County and serve without remuneration. The Airport Authority is chartered by the Florida Legislature for the purpose of operating and developing the Northeast Florida Regional Airport on behalf of the citizens of St. Johns County. Edward R. Wuellner is the Executive Director and you can learn more by visiting www.flynf.com.