DeSantis credited for historic increase in Republican voter registration

The Republican Party of Florida informed local Historic City News reporters that as of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Florida Republicans have reached a historic new milestone. Crediting Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, the GOP states that the Party has exceeded Democrats by more than 100,000 active voter registrations.

Since Governor DeSantis came into office, Republicans in Florida have increased their active registrations by 363,000, according to figures provided by the Party. The distinction between active and inactive voters is significant, as inactive voters represent less than one percent of the voting electorate in any election.

“Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ bold leadership, Florida continues to write the playbook on individual freedom and maintains its national prominence as the number one state to live, work, and raise a family,” said RPOF Chairman Joe Gruters.

Additionally, in 21 of the past 22 months, Republicans have outperformed Democrats in new voter registrations.