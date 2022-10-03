Be prepared for trash collectors returning today

Starting today, Monday, October 3, the City of St Augustine government offices, and most services will reopen for business. For Historic City News subscribers who reside within the city limits or in an area where trash collection is provided by the city, that means accumulated trash collection will be continuing in earnest.

The city has provided a flyer asking customers to segregate their trash and garbage into one of six categories, with instructions to place the debris in a designated location for pickup.

“It is imperative to separate yard waste, construction or demolition material, and white good debris when setting them curbside for pickup,” instructed Melissa Wissel, the City’s Communications Director. “To expedite the recovery process, it is imperative to keep the roadway and access to the debris piles clear. If possible, avoid parking on the street, so debris removal trucks will have direct access.”

The City began the collection of yard debris from the storm on Saturday, October 1st in residential areas most heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian. Residents are urged to place yard debris curbside to allow collection by city crews as that process continues.

Debris should be placed no more than 10 feet away from the curb so that it can be reached by pickup crews and claw trucks. Do not place debris under low-hanging limbs, guide wires, and electrical and communication lines, or in the street where it can obstruct vehicular traffic, fire hydrants, mailboxes, and utility boxes.

Do not mix lumber, such as debris from docks or structures, with vegetative debris since mixed trash will not be picked up.

Storm debris is only vegetative and not mixed with any other types of debris or garbage. Vegetative debris consists of tree stumps, branches, trunks, and other leafy material. To speed up the collection process, it is recommended to bag debris and not place it in the public right-of-way.

Questions about waste pickup and additional information may be directed to the city’s Solid Waste Division at 904.825.1049, Monday-Friday, during normal business hours. For more information, visit the City’s website.

