Castillo de San Marcos celebrates 350 years

On Sunday, October 2, Historic City News subscribers are invited to spend the day when Castillo de San Marcos National Monument hosts a number of programs, exhibits, and other activities in celebration of the 350th anniversary of the fort’s groundbreaking.

Entrance to the Castillo will be free to all visitors on October 2 during its 9:00 am – 5:00 pm operating hours.

Among the events on that day will be cannon and musket firing demonstrations and a ranger-led program at 4:00 p.m. detailing Castillo’s 350 years of history and influence on St. Augustine.

On Saturday evening, October 1st, Historic Florida Militia will host History on the Streets, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The saunter will start on Aviles Street and head north to the grounds of Castillo de San Marcos. During this event, Militia members and members of St. Augustine’s Royal Family will be dressed in 17th Century clothing.

Castillo de San Marcos is one of St. Augustine’s most renowned historical and cultural landmarks. The structure, which had its groundbreaking in 1672, is known as the oldest masonry fortification in the continental United States.

