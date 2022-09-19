Cathy Brown memorial at River House

The Council on Aging of St. Johns County is inviting Historic City News subscribers to attend a memorial for Cathy Brown, the organization’s former executive director, who passed away last month.

The memorial will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at COA’s River House, which is located at 179 Marine Street in St. Augustine.

“Cathy was an incredible visionary and tireless advocate for seniors and caregivers in St. Johns County,” said Becky Yanni, the current executive director. “COA meant so much to Cathy – and Cathy means so much to COA. Her legacy will live on improving the lives of our community’s elders and caregivers in perpetuity.”

Brown served in the role of executive director from 1999 to 2013. The organization credits her “creative spirit, out-of-the box thinking, and boundless energy” for creating five senior centers, a nationally recognized public transportation system known as the Sunshine Bus, the Sunshine Center, an adult day care center, and a memory disorder early intervention program.

Cathy’s family has requested that, rather than send flowers, those who wish to give should make a donation to Council on Aging or the charity of your choice.

If you would like to send a message of condolence or share a memory of Cathy with her family, please call 904-977-5288 where you can record a message for them.

