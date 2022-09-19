Condo president arrested after placing hidden camera to spy on female visitor

The oceanside Las Brisas Condominium, part of the Matanzas Shores community, was in the news recently after the homeowner’s association president was arrested on four felony counts of video voyeurism. Historic City News local reporters were informed that a video camera focused on the master bedroom had been installed without the owner’s permission.

The suspect, 59-year-old Robert William Orr, turned himself in at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on September 6, 2022. Orr has no prior criminal record in Flagler County, according to a public affairs department spokesman. He was released after posting a $20,000 appearance bond.

“This pervert installed video cameras in a condo where he was a caretaker so that he could view people inside without their knowledge or consent,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “It’s a disgusting invasion of privacy. Our Major Case detectives did great work to get this pervert in handcuffs and taken to the Green Roof Inn.”

According to the arrest reports, on August 30, 2022, as the female victim was packing after a weekend stay, she discovered a USB camera plugged into an extension cord. The tiny camera was hidden inside a flowerpot on the master bedroom dresser. She contacted the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to report the discovery.

Major Case Unit detectives examined the camera and found that it contained video of the female who filed the report and a male guest who was also staying in the condo that weekend. Both victims were recorded inside the condominium in various stages of undress. The memory disk also contained videos of Orr testing the camera inside his condominium before it was placed in the flowerpot.

According to the condominium owner who lives out of state, the unit is usually unoccupied. She told detectives that she occasionally allows people to stay as her guest and that she allowed Orr to have access to check on the property’s condition.

Based on the evidence collected, detectives obtained a search warrant for Orr’s residence. Several spy cameras and other electronic devices were discovered when the warrant was executed. The devices are currently being analyzed by the sheriff’s Digital Forensics Unit.

“I’m urging anyone who has allowed Orr to have unsupervised access into their home to check for secret recording devices and to contact us right away if they find anything suspicious,” Sheriff Staly concluded. “At this time, the evidence suggests that Robert Orr acted alone.”

Matanzas Shores Property Management has cooperated fully with this investigation, the sheriff added.

