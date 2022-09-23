Division of Emergency Management warns Floridians to prepare

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is monitoring the trajectory of Tropical Depression Nine and any potential impact it may have on Florida. Director Kevin Guthrie reported to Historic City News that he is communicating with the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service and emergency management directors at the county level.

Invest 98L strengthened into “Tropical Depression Nine” as of 5:00 am EDT. The location of the system is 615 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica with west-northeast movement at 13 mph.

“The Division is working closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure we are prepared to provide assistance to impacted areas if Tropical Depression Nine makes landfall in Florida next week,” said Guthrie. “It is critical that Floridians remain vigilant and prepared – it only takes one storm to cause costly or irreversible damage to your home or business.”

Computer model guidance suggests Tropical Depression Nine may become a tropical storm within the next 36-48 hours, with the next storm name on the list being Hermine.

The Division is encouraging Florida residents to take disaster preparedness measures as it holds calls with counties to identify resource gaps. In addition, Floridians should learn what to do if they’re in an evacuation zone, a low-lying, a flood-prone area, or unsafe structure.

Residents should also be sure to keep at least a half tank of gasoline in their car throughout hurricane season so they are sure to have sufficient fuel in the event of an evacuation.

