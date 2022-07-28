Dr Predrag C Bulic dies following a reported stroke

St Johns County Administrator Hunter Conrad reported to Historic City News Tuesday that Dr. Predrag C Bulic, the controversial Medical Examiner disciplined by the state board of medical examiners for his actions in handling the Michelle O’Connell homicide investigation, passed away over the weekend. In published reports, Bulic died from complications following a stroke.

Bulic traveled to an office in St Johns County for work, however, his time and salary were shared across all of District 23; including St Johns, Putnam, and Flagler Counties.

“We are sorry to hear of Dr. Bulic’s unexpected passing. Our hearts go out to his wife Letitia and their family during this difficult time,” wrote Conrad. “Dr. Bulic served District 23 for nearly 11 years, and during that time, he led the Medical Examiner’s Office with the utmost professionalism and attention to detail. He will be greatly missed in our community.”

Dr. Bulic, 63, was appointed to serve as Medical Examiner in August of 2011 by former Governor Rick Scott, while he was still living in Volusia County. He and his wife purchased a home in St Augustine in May of 2021.

Dr. Jon Thogmartin will serve as the interim medical examiner for District 23 until a permanent replacement is announced.

