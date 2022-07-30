Planned road closure report this week from Northeast FDOT

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

State Road A1A North from Guana River Road to Mickler’s Road. Daytime lane closures on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder work.

State Road 16 at I-95 (434615-1, 434615-2, 434615-2) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage and roadway work.

State Road 206 from I-95 to the Crescent Beach Bridge (443273-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. striping the roadway. Daytime shoulder closures on weekdays from the Crescent Beach Bridge to I-95 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drainage and shoulder work.

State Road 207 at Main Street. Nighttime lane closures Monday through August 22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for drainage pipe cleaning and inspection. No work will take place on the weekends.

U.S. 1 from King Street to Rambla Street (436168-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.

U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to Lewis Speedway (433843-1) Nighttime lane closures weeknights from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the bridge work at Oyster Creek. Traffic is shifted to the east side of U.S. 1. A temporary median closure is in place for northbound U.S. 1 traffic at Spencer Street through late 2022.

