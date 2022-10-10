Editorial Board makes recommendations for November General Election

Over the past 22 years, Historic City News has published the recommendations of our volunteer Editorial Review Board, this being the 11th election year. Aided in part by research completed by our staff reporter, Lou Anthony, the Board faced some interesting contests for their consideration this year.

The publisher is independent of this process and recommendations are not affected by political advertising.

Generally, the members apply their knowledge, observations, and personal experience with the candidates at issue to Historic City News‘ vision to editorially advocate for open meetings, open records, and transparency in our government. The Board decides how best to reach our mission to hold public officials accountable to the public through our election recommendations.

For November 8, 2022, Mid-term General Election, we offer the following endorsements:

County Commissioner – District 4 Krista Keating-Joseph School Board Member – District 1 Racheal M. Hand School Board Member – District 3 Lauren Abell Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 2 Gary Howell Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 4 Chris George St. Johns County Airport Authority – Group 1 Suzanne W. Green St. Johns County Airport Authority – Group 2 Beth Tate St. Johns County Airport Authority – Group 3 Jennifer Liotta Port, Waterway, and Beach Commission – Group 1 Sandy Flowers Port, Waterway, and Beach Commission – Group 3 Michelle Bennett Port, Waterway, and Beach Commission – Group 5 Tom Rivers City of St. Augustine – Commission Seat 4 Bruce Maguire City of St. Augustine – Commission Seat 5 Melinda Rakoncay

Like this: Like Loading...