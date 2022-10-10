Editorial Board makes recommendations for November General Election

October 10, 2022 Editorials

Over the past 22 years, Historic City News has published the recommendations of our volunteer Editorial Review Board, this being the 11th election year.  Aided in part by research completed by our staff reporter, Lou Anthony, the Board faced some interesting contests for their consideration this year. 

The publisher is independent of this process and recommendations are not affected by political advertising.

Generally, the members apply their knowledge, observations, and personal experience with the candidates at issue to Historic City News‘ vision to editorially advocate for open meetings, open records, and transparency in our government.  The Board decides how best to reach our mission to hold public officials accountable to the public through our election recommendations.

For November 8, 2022, Mid-term General Election, we offer the following endorsements:

County Commissioner – District 4Krista Keating-Joseph
School Board Member – District 1Racheal M. Hand
School Board Member – District 3 Lauren Abell
Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 2Gary Howell
Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 4Chris George
St. Johns County Airport Authority – Group 1Suzanne W. Green
St. Johns County Airport Authority – Group 2Beth Tate
St. Johns County Airport Authority – Group 3Jennifer Liotta
Port, Waterway, and Beach Commission – Group 1 Sandy Flowers
Port, Waterway, and Beach Commission – Group 3Michelle Bennett
Port, Waterway, and Beach Commission – Group 5Tom Rivers
City of St. Augustine – Commission Seat 4Bruce Maguire
City of St. Augustine – Commission Seat 5Melinda Rakoncay