You can not vote in November if you are not registered by Tuesday

Almost all Historic City News subscribers are registered and eager to vote in the General Mid-term Election to be held on November 8, 2022. However, you cannot vote in November if you are not registered by Tuesday. Unlike the August Primary Election, all registered St Johns County voters will vote in November – even if the seat is only contested by a “write-in” candidate, whom many consider nothing more than a “spoiler”.

To exercise your right and obligation as a citizen and vote in the November General Election, you must be properly registered with the Supervisor of Elections by the close of business on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. You can register to vote, update your voter information, or request a new voter card online. You can also verify your current voter status, request a vote-by-mail ballot, or initiate a contact form for specific departments on their website at www.votesjc.gov

“A list of candidates that will appear on the ballot is available on our website,” Supervisor Vicky Oakes told local Historic City News reporters Friday. “Of 223,367 registered St Johns County voters, 117,728 registered Republican. 54,750, the next largest group of voters, are registered with a minor party or simply have no party affiliation. The smallest group of voters in the county are Democrats with 50,889 registered as of Monday, October 10, 2022.”

If you prefer, you can get an application to register to vote in Florida at the Elections Office, Driver’s License Offices, Public Libraries, County Government Offices, Public Assistance Offices, as well as Armed Forces Recruitment Offices.

The application needs to be fully completed and properly signed. The original needs to be returned to the Supervisor of Elections office, no later than Tuesday, October 11, 2022, between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

TO BE ELIGIBLE TO VOTE IN FLORIDA ELECTIONS:

Be a United States citizen

Be a Florida resident

Be at least 18 years old

Not claim the right to vote in another state

Not adjudicated mentally incompetent to vote in any state

Had your civil rights restored if you have been convicted of a felony in Florida

