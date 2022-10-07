St Augustine responds to frequent questions

The City of St. Augustine has published responses to post-Hurricane Ian recovery questions frequently asked by Historic City News subscribers. The information provides key insights into topics ranging from debris cleanup to flooding to financial assistance.

The compilation of responses to Hurricane Ian frequent questions can be viewed on the city’s Internet website.

“Since St Johns County has been included in the FEMA disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian, those who are uninsured and can provide proof of suffering substantial damage, may be eligible for Individual Assistance,” the St Augustine Communications Division stated. “Visit the FEMA website for more information.”

An example of a few covered topics:

City utilities are now fully operational and thus residents are under no water use restrictions, including for laundry and showering.

Property owners are encouraged to take precautions against scavenging; including removing lids and doors to appliances and cabinets.

Solid waste pickup resumed as of October 3rd. Recycling collection remains suspended until otherwise notified.

