Ian recovery programs are available for residents

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced to local Historic City News reporters that there are already a number of programs available to Florida home and business owners in need of recovery assistance related to property damages and economic injuries sustained during Hurricane Ian.

There is also a Crisis Cleanup Hotline, which helps homes and small businesses with fallen trees, debris removal, tarping roofs, appliance removal, drywall and flooring. Those needing assistance can call 800-451-1954 through Friday, October 28, 2022.

“We have been working closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure that families and businesses have the resources they need to start their recovery from this devastating storm,” said Florida Director of Emergency Management, Kevin Guthrie. “The people of Florida are resilient, and each state agency stands with them every step of the way as they begin to rebuild their lives.”

Federal emergency management assistance is an option for individuals and families who suffered losses during Hurricane Ian and are now facing recovery costs that are either uninsured or underinsured. You can apply online or by dialing 800-621-3362 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST.

For businesses, there is also the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, activated by Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this week. This program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to qualified small businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian. Applications can be completed online or by calling 833-832-4494.

The US Small Business Administration is offering disaster assistance through loans under SBA declaration #17644.

The deadline to file a property damage claim for Hurricane Ian is November 28, 2022. The deadline to file an economic injury claim for Hurricane Ian is June 29, 2023.

