Fort Matanzas reopens for visitors

Fort Matanzas National Monument is now officially and immediately resuming its visitor services, including access to nature trails, the park visitor center, and the ferry service to-and-from historic Fort Matanzas.

The National Park Service told Historic City News that the oceanside parking lot, boardwalk, and beach access at Fort Matanzas, are still closed to both pedestrian traffic and vehicles. This is due to damage to the boardwalk that makes the area unsafe.

“Access to the beach is open from the exit ramp,” the Park Service reported. “Access to the beach along the Matanzas River is also open and can be accessed from the parking lot on the west side of SR-A1A.”

The free ferry service is only available Wednesday – Sunday. The public is encouraged to regularly check for Fort Matanzas updates.

