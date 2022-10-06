City hires contractor to assist in debris removal

Historic City News has been informed that on Friday, October 7, 2022, contractor DRC Emergency Services will be making rounds throughout St Augustine to collect debris from the storm, focusing on those areas that were hardest-hit.

All debris must be segregated into three piles: yard debris, construction debris, and household items, including furniture. The contractor will not pick up debris that is mixed or that is blocked by parked vehicles.

“Residents are instructed to place debris curbside within 10 feet of the curb in order to make it accessible to the pickup crews and trucks,” Melissa Wissel told local reporters. “Collection of debris placed under low hanging limbs, communication, and power lines, will be delayed until laborers are available to push the debris curbside to allow clearance.”

Curbside residential recycling remains suspended. Residents should take their recycling to one of the following free drop-off locations:

601 Riberia Street – end of Riberia by Solid Waste Department and Waste Water Plant.

North City – by Las Palmas condominiums on San Marco Avenue.

Red Cox Drive by the Soccer Field, behind RB Hunt Elementary School

Bagged debris that is properly set curbside, separate from other debris, will be collected by the City of St Augustine Solid Waste Division and not the contractor.

