“Tracking Your Tax Dollars” gives insight into county spending

This week, Brandon Patty, St Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, presented the second edition of his popular version of the Annual Financial Report to the Board of County Commissioners.

As the Clerk’s office reports to Historic City News, “Tracking Your Tax Dollars: A Guide to St. Johns County’s Finances” includes highlights from the more extensive Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which provides a yearly accounting of St. Johns County’s budget and finances.

“Providing easy access to county government financial information through this new guide demonstrates our steadfast commitment to transparency and accountability to the residents of St Johns County,” said Clerk Patty.

The guide is made with the intent of being user-friendly in its breakdown of fiscal year 2020-2021. Included in that is a description of how residents’ tax dollars are collected, spent and invested.

Also found in the 20-page booklet is information regarding demographics, housing and other statistics. Tracking Your Tax Dollars can be accessed online.

Printed copies will be made available in mid-October in the Clerk’s office at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center, 4010 Lewis Speedway, in St Augustine.

