Businesses asked to complete damage assessment

St Johns County Department of Emergency Management is requesting all county business owners who suffered loss or damage during Hurricane Ian to complete an online survey at https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments.

The county explained to Historic City News that the survey is intended to gauge the depth of disaster impact in Florida and does not serve as an application for loans or other assistance.

“Survey responses help the state and counties assess the needs of affected businesses and expedite recovery efforts,” stated Lorena Inclán, St Johns County Director of Public Affairs.

For further hurricane updates, county residents can visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane

Survey responses are public record and are viewable by the public upon request.

