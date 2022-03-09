Flagler Health+ CEO resigns

Earlier today, Historic City News was informed in a news release that Jason Barrett has “resigned to pursue other opportunities” from his position as President and CEO of Flagler Health+

Flagler has added multiple facilities to its footprint throughout Barrett’s tenure of more than four years as CEO. During this period of growth, Flagler was named a Top General Hospital by The Leapfrog Group in 2021. It is currently developing a new hospital in Durbin Park and another in Flagler County, among other projects.

“It has been my honor to lead Flagler Health+ during a time of unprecedented growth, serving our community, meeting the challenges of the pandemic, and attaining excellence in care,” Barrett said. “I have the utmost respect for our highly dedicated health care team and wish them continued success.”

Flagler Health+ Board of Directors Chair Todd Neville said that the Board of Directors is focused on ensuring the execution of the organization’s strategic vision and preserving its legacy of caring for the St. Augustine community.

“We extend our gratitude to Jason for his many years of leadership, particularly over the past two years, as he worked to ensure the health and wellbeing of our staff and our community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” Neville said. “We appreciate Jason’s steadfast passion for helping others and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The organization named Carlton DeVooght as interim president and CEO. DeVooght has been with the organization for four years and most recently served as senior executive vice president and chief administrative officer as well as general counsel.

“I am honored that the Board of Directors has placed their trust in me to lead Flagler Health+ through this transitional time,” DeVooght said. “In the coming months, I will be working with our team members and our community to further our vision of advancing physical, social and economic health and to emerge as the best place to work and practice medicine in Northeast Florida.”

DeVooght joined Flagler after serving as senior vice president of operations for Coastal Community Health. In that role, he oversaw operations of the regional affiliation, interactions with governmental agencies and coordinated all legal actions.