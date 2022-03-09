Inaugural St Augustine Hot Air Balloon Festival

Historic City News subscribers are invited to participate in a spectacle never seen in America’s Oldest City when the entire family can join in the fun at St Augustine’s inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival, Saturday and Sunday, March 12–13, 2022, at the St Johns County Fairgrounds.

You won’t be hunting for stars when you turn your eyes to the skies, instead visitors will take in a sea of hot air balloons dotting the evening skyline. See the scene from above with a tethered balloon ride, or soak in the grand finale laser light show from the safety of the ground.

“After 8:00 p.m., the Grand Finale will feature a Hot Air Balloon glow and laser show where the balloons are lit up in unison,” a spokesperson for the event told local media. “The show incorporates music and visually stunning coordinated burns by Hot Air Balloons and Lasers. Guests are invited to bring blankets, chairs, and umbrellas to set up their own ideal viewing spot.”

When: Gates open at 3:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 12–13, 2022

Where: The St Johns County Fairgrounds is located at 5840 SR-207 in Elkton, FL 32033

The two-day festival will feature hot air balloon rides, a kid’s zone, craft, and retail vendors as well as a DJ and live music. Admission: $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 4 to 18. Children under 4 are free. Two-day general passes for adults are $32 and $12 for children. Tethered hot air balloon rides will be available for purchase during the event for $25 per person, while supplies last and weather permitting.