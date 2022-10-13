Free parking and shuttle for Rhythm & Ribs

Complimentary satellite parking and a shuttle service to the St. Johns County and St. Augustine Visitor Information Center will be available to the public on Saturday, October 15 from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. to facilitate attendance at the Rotary Club’s Rhythm and Ribs Festival.

Historic City News has confirmed that parking will be available at the Broudy’s lot located at 212 W King Street. The shuttle buses will run in a loop between that parking lot and the Visitor Information Center.

According to the Rhythm and Ribs website, the event “will be held October 14th, 15th, and 16th, 2022, at Francis Field, located behind the Visitors Information Center and parking garage, on West Castillo Drive, between US-1 and South Castillo Drive” and feature “Award-winning regional and national BBQ champions, 3 Days of Live Music, Great Vendors, and Children’s Games, Rides, and Fun Foods.”

The shuttle buses are paid for by the Rhythm & Ribs festival. Proceeds from the event go to local charities like the Early Learning Coalition and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

