City recycling will be back to normal next week

St Augustine’s Solid Waste Division will once again be collecting residential recycling next Thursday, October 20 or Friday, October 21 after a pause in the service due to the city’s focus on Hurricane Ian-related debris and waste collection.

The City told Historic City News that, in the meantime, residents are advised to dispose of their recycling at the following three dropoff locations:

601 Riberia Street – end of Riberia by Solid Waste Department and Waste Water Plant. North City – by the Las Palmas condos on San Marco. Red Cox Drive by the Soccer Field, behind RB Hunt Elementary School

City of St Augustine Communications stated that residents should place yard debris curbside to allow collection by city crews. Debris should be placed no more than 10 feet away from the curb, so that it can be reached by pickup crews and claw trucks.

Do not place debris under low hanging limbs, guide wires, and electrical and communication lines, or in the street where it can obstruct vehicular traffic, fire hydrants, mailboxes, and utility boxes.

Residents should continue to sort appliances, debris and yard waste when setting their garbage on the curb to be picked up.

For more information, the Solid Waste Division may be reached at 904.825.1049 during normal business hours Monday-Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...