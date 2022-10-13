The best in St Augustine music and entertainment this week

A number of musical and performing arts events are sure to keep Historic City News subscribers in St Augustine bustling, even as we leave summer behind and enter fall in full force.

On Wednesday, October 12, there will be an improv night at Colonial Oak Music Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. It is presented by First Coast Comedy and is family-friendly.

That same night, Sweet Lizzy Project will perform from 8:00 – 11:00 p.m. at the Original Café Eleven on St Augustine Beach.

Then on Thursday, October 13, music lovers can go to see The Head and The Heart with special guest Shakey Graves at The AMP starting at 5:30 p.m., or stop by Country Music Night at Colonial Oak Music Park beginning at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, October 14, Bad Dog Mama will perform southern rock at Colonial Oak from 7:00 -10:00 p.m. while Gov’t Mule and Old Crow Medicine will be playing at the AMP.

