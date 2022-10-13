Local October art exhibits you don’t want to miss

Looking to get lost in St Augustine’s rich art and culture heritage this fall? There are now a number of ongoing exhibits to explore right here in town.
Historic City News subscribers can attend a number of exhibitions that are open to the public.
“There is a display of the works of Valarie Pothier-Forrester at P.A.St.A Art Gallery open through October 16th,” a gallery spokesperson told local reporters. “Pothier worked as an artist for the Florida Museum of Natural History and taught art for nearly 30 years in Alachua County.”
- Through October 16th, visit Contemporary Chronicles at Lightner Museum, using large-format photographs, maps and flip books to look at St Augustine’s urban fabric.
- Also at Lightner Museum is Bouke de Vries: War & Pieces. This exhibition of London-based Dutch artist Bouke De Vries has been described as a masterwork by art critics. The monumental artwork, crafted from thousands of fragments of porcelain, reimagines the decorative centerpieces that adorned seventeenth- and eighteenth-century banquet tables.
- Art in Public Spaces is presented by the St Johns Cultural Council through October 14th and viewable Monday-Friday at the Rotunda Gallery of the St Johns County Administration Building located at 500 San Sebastian View. This month, enjoy the contemporary mixed-media paintings of St Augustine artist Nancy Hamlin-Vogler.
- Through October 15th, the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum presents “Always in All Ways,” a solo exhibition by M. Florine Démosthène that looks at the concept of “love” through various mediums, including collage, ink, pigment stick, glitter, and three-dimensional objects.