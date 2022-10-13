Local October art exhibits you don’t want to miss

Looking to get lost in St Augustine’s rich art and culture heritage this fall? There are now a number of ongoing exhibits to explore right here in town.

Historic City News subscribers can attend a number of exhibitions that are open to the public.

“There is a display of the works of Valarie Pothier-Forrester at P.A.St.A Art Gallery open through October 16th,” a gallery spokesperson told local reporters. “Pothier worked as an artist for the Florida Museum of Natural History and taught art for nearly 30 years in Alachua County.”

Through October 16th, visit Contemporary Chronicles at Lightner Museum, using large-format photographs, maps and flip books to look at St Augustine’s urban fabric.

Also at Lightner Museum is Bouke de Vries: War & Pieces. This exhibition of London-based Dutch artist Bouke De Vries has been described as a masterwork by art critics. The monumental artwork, crafted from thousands of fragments of porcelain, reimagines the decorative centerpieces that adorned seventeenth- and eighteenth-century banquet tables.

Art in Public Spaces is presented by the St Johns Cultural Council through October 14th and viewable Monday-Friday at the Rotunda Gallery of the St Johns County Administration Building located at 500 San Sebastian View. This month, enjoy the contemporary mixed-media paintings of St Augustine artist Nancy Hamlin-Vogler.

Through October 15th, the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum presents “Always in All Ways,” a solo exhibition by M. Florine Démosthène that looks at the concept of “love” through various mediums, including collage, ink, pigment stick, glitter, and three-dimensional objects.

