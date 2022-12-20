Fugitive from Ohio nabbed driving a stolen car

Historic City News was informed that the local Sheriff’s Office had been notified around 7:20 p.m. on the evening of December 15, 2022, that the owner of a stolen vehicle was tracking its location in St Johns County. Deputies began an investigation and search for the stolen vehicle, resulting in its discovery at a gas station at International Golf Parkway and I-95.

According to a media release from the department, a deputy pulled behind the reported vehicle at which point the driver rammed the patrol car — three times. The driver also crashed into a citizen’s car and then fled the area. Florida Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit that led troopers into Duval County. Upon re-entering St Johns County, the driver pulled into the I-95 northbound rest area at mile marker 331 and fled on foot into the nearby woods.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Air Unit and Florida Highway Patrol assisted in searching for the suspect who was apprehended with aid from a St Johns County Sheriff’s K9 deputy. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Shawn Elwin Fraley. Once in custody, it was learned that there are 4 non-extraditable warrants against Fraley from Ohio. Fraley has been labeled an escape risk.

Sheriff Robert Hardwick told members of the press that he appreciated the assistance provided by the other area law enforcement agencies, specifically mentioning the Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He also praised the successful K9 engagement by his own department, crowing that his agency members are relentless in solving crime and apprehending suspects.

Fraley was transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital for medical clearance due to suspected fentanyl use. He was later booked into the St Johns County jail on the following charges: