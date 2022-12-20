City of St Augustine holiday closures

Historic City News subscribers are notified that all offices for the City of St Augustine will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday and on Monday, January 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

The Solid Waste Division will be closed on Friday, December 23, Sunday, December 25, Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2. Limited solid waste collection services will still be completed, such as litter pick up and commercial solid waste and recycling collections.

“It is important for us to recognize and appreciate the Solid Waste Division’s efforts by allowing staff the opportunity to spend the holidays with family and loved ones,” said Todd Grant, Utilities Director. “They have worked tirelessly these past few years due to COVID and hurricanes, and this is a great opportunity for us to show our gratitude.”

The residential solid waste collection schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, December 21 – Thursday’s residential recycling route

Thursday, December 22 – Friday’s residential recycling route

Tuesday, December 27 – Monday’s residential trash route

Wednesday, December 28 – Tuesday’s residential trash route

Tuesday, January 3 – Monday’s residential trash route

Wednesday, January 4 – Tuesday’s residential trash route

Thursday, January 5 – Return to normal drop-off

Yard waste collections will be suspended from Wednesday, December 21 through Wednesday, January 4, resuming on January 11

In the interim, residents may use our free drop-off recycling locations:

601 Riberia Street – end of Riberia by Solid Waste Department and Wastewater Plant

North City – by the Las Palmas condos on San Marco

Red Cox Drive – by the Soccer Field, behind RB Hunt Elementary School

Parking in the Historic Downtown Parking Facility will be free on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25. City-owned parking lots and on-street parking is free every Sunday and all national holidays, except for the Castillo de San Marcos. Drivers are urged to confirm if a lot is owned by the City and not a private operator, as many of those lots have strict towing policies. Parking will be enforced for all vehicles parked illegally, including in areas reserved for delivery, franchised sightseeing vehicles, and taxis, or vehicles on sidewalks or against yellow curbs.

The Free Park-and-Ride Shuttle will operate the five days following Christmas (Monday, December 26 through Friday, December 30) from 1:00 pm – 11:00 pm. The shuttle will not operate on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Riders may park at the Broudy’s Lot (corner of US-1 and West King Street) and be transported to and from the Visitor Information Center, 10 S. Castillo Dr.