Historic City News subscribers are notified that all departments of the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St Johns County Administrative offices, the Supervisor of Elections Office, the Property Appraiser’s Office, the Tax Collector’s Office, and the Clerk of Court’s Office will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

All St Johns County library branches will close at 6 p.m. on December 23 and remain closed through December 26. All libraries will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, December 27.

Garbage and recycling collection schedules will not be delayed. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will maintain standard business hours.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, located in the Wind Mitigation Building at 3111 Agricultural Center Drive, St Augustine, will be closed from December 23 through December 26. The DRC will resume standard business hours on December 27.