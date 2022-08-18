Get out and vote

With only 5 days remaining until the 2022 Primary Election in St Johns County, Historic City News visited several of the Early Voting locations accessible from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm through Saturday, August 20, 2022. Ballots may be cast by mail, or at any one of the supervised drop-off boxes, or voted in person at a designated Early Voting location of your choice, however, there will be no in-person voting Sunday or Monday.

On Election Day, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, all in-person voting MUST be done at the Precinct where you are registered, based on your current residence address. You will be provided a personalized computer-generated ballot that will include all candidates for all offices where you are entitled to vote in this closed Primary Election.

