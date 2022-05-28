Holiday office hours for local government

Historic City News was informed of the closures of local government offices in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Offices for the City of St. Augustine will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, but solid waste collections will remain on their regular schedule. All offices will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, May 31st.

Parking in city-owned parking lots and on-street parking is free on all national holidays, such as Memorial Day, except for the Castillo de San Marcos and the Historic Downtown Parking Facility.

Drivers are urged to confirm if a lot is owned by the City of St. Augustine and not a private operator as many private lots have strict towing policies.

St. Johns County offices observe Memorial Day

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, library branches and bookmobiles, the Supervisor of Elections Office, the Property Appraiser’s Office, the Tax Collector’s Office, and the Clerk of Court’s Office will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. All offices will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, May 31st.

Garbage and recycling collection schedules will not be delayed. During standard business hours, the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will remain open.