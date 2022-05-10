Thousands came to the Unidos en la Música Festival 2022

By: Raphael Cosme

With clear skies and a stinging sun, thousands of spectators arrived at the second edition of the “Unidos en la Musica” Festival; the largest Latin music event in North Florida according to a report filed by Historic City News correspondent Raphael Cosme.

Thousands of people gathered at this live music festival to enjoy twelve hours of non-stop entertainment at Francis Field in St Augustine. Several events celebrating our Hispanic heritage began early in the day. Attendees demonstrated their patriotic pride by showing flags from their countries of origin.

“People have waited for two years for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Erika Quiñones, one of the event organizers. “They really have wanted to feel the tropical environment and live their roots. That is precisely what happened today.”

Celebrity presenter, Lorena Inclan, welcomed the audience with a touch of joy and a Latin feel. She was joined on stage by radio hosts from Latina 92.1, La Raza, El Monje, Canelita, Renata, Rafa Mixx, and DJ Havana.

Folkloric dance troupes from Spirit of Samba, Peru Dance, Viva Panama USA, Ballet Folklorico Azteca, and CBP Martial Arts Academy took the stage during the live entertainment program.

The special performer of the day was the Grammy award-winning Grupo Niche from Colombia who got the crowd dancing and singing their famous musical tunes. Other musical groups included Fiusha Funk met Band from Mexico, Baba Caiman, and Los Ineditos del Vallenato.