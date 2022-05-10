Finger Mullet Film Festival makes its debut at Crisp-Ellert

Beth Sweeny, Director of External and Government Relations for Flagler College, reported to Historic City News this week that the inaugural Finger Mullet Film Festival will be held at the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum beginning Friday, May 20th and continuing through Saturday, May 21st.

According to Sweeny, the film festival is dedicated to nurturing an “experimental art and film culture” in St Augustine by providing an inspired platform for the best national and international short films alongside a burgeoning local and regional culture of time-based creators and storytellers.

“Our goal is to discover, cultivate and screen new local narratives as a means of generating critical discussion and empowering community collaboration,” Sweeny reported. “This year’s festival brings together film and video shorts by regional, national, and international artists and filmmakers, including an under-18 screening block and an exhibition of time-based art.”

The Finger Mullet Film Festival was created by Patrick Moser and Kevin Mahoney, Flagler College Distinguished Professors of Art, and Julie Dickover, Director of the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum. The exhibition Undercurrents, organized by Flagler College Curatorial Studies students, will kick off Friday, May 20th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will be on view through June 17, 2022. This event is made possible with support from the Flagler College Department of Visual Art and the Kenan Family Foundation.

On Saturday, May 21st, screening blocks are scheduled as follows, 18 and under films from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.; local filmmakers and Flagler College Alumni from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., and National and International films curated by the festival’s organizers from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kevin Mahoney has organized special performances by local musicians to play alongside a selection of silent films by American filmmaker Maya Deren (1917-1961) from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Finger Mullet Film Festival Schedule

Under 18: 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Simone Endress, Odes to Ordinary Objects (2021)

The Students of the Benjamin Dias Costa Foundation, Play Chairs (2021)

Tiziano Doria and Samira Guadagnuolo and Students of Liceo Artistico Preziosissimo Sangue, 14 875 (2022)

St. Augustine Boys and Girls Club, Baller bots (2021)

St. Augustine Boys and Girls Club, Club Adventures (2022)

Locals & Alumni: 5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Jessica Boruksy, Subprime (2021)

Jake Carlson (2022)

Cory Driscoll, All Great Love (2022)

Russell Maycumber, Train Line (2022)

Drew Miller, Surf Film (2022)

Rory Thompson, The Butterfly and the Wasp (2021)

Curated: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Hannah Buckley, We Are Now (2015)

Nathalie Dunselman, Paper Talk (2021)

Zeke Farrow, Possessions (2019)

Jamie Isenstein, Thinamijjag (2017)

Tom Konyves, All This Day is Good For (2010)

April Lin, Now I close my eyes the world I see is so beautiful (2020)

Florine Mougel, Roaming (2020)

Eylul Yarkin, Old Man and the Sea (2022)

Live scores to silent films by Maya Deren: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

At Land, scored by Room Thirteen

Ritual in Transfigured Time, scored by BlackSunBlackMoon

Witch’s Cradle, scored by Ironing or Heirloom

Private Life of a Cat, scored by Terror Management Band