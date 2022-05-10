Planned road closure report this week from Northeast FDOT

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

May Street from just east of the Hospital Creek Bridge to the Vilano Bridge. Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder work.

State Road 13 North from Collier Road to the Trout Creek Bridge. Daytime lane closure Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch digging.

State Road 206 from I-95 to the Crescent Beach Bridge (443273-1) Nighttime lane closures weeknights from U.S. 1 to I-95 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for resurfacing and guardrail work. Daytime shoulder closures weekdays from U.S. 1 to the Crescent Beach Bridge from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drainage work.

U.S. 1 at State Road 313. Nighttime lane closure Monday from 8 p.m. to midnight for asphalt repairs.

U.S. 1 from Kings Road to State Road 16 (436168-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.

U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to Lewis Speedway (433843-1) Nighttime lane closures Thursday and Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. to implement a new traffic shift. Traffic will shift to the east side of U.S. 1. A temporary median closure will be in place for northbound U.S. 1 traffic at Spencer Street.