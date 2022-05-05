St Johns County urges precautions to protect sea turtle nests

Sea turtle nesting season is officially underway in St Johns County through October 31, 2022. Residents, visitors, and businesses are asked to help protect natural sea turtle habitats by observing all nesting season laws and regulations.

Vehicular beach traffic is only allowed from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. All beachfront properties must reduce their impact by eliminating interior and exterior lights that may disrupt nesting sea turtles. Volleyball court lights at St Johns County Ocean Pier Park will turn on at sunset and turn off at 9:00 p.m. during sea turtle nesting season.

Beachgoers can also have a positive impact on nesting sea turtles by taking the following precautions:

Remove ruts and sandcastles

Leave only your footprints at the beach

Refrain from using fireworks and open fires

Never push an injured animal back into the ocean

Nesting sea turtles are vulnerable, timid, and can be easily frightened

Never approach sea turtles emerging from or returning to the sea

Flashlights are strongly discouraged as they can harm sea turtles

Avoid entering dunes and conservation zones (15 feet seaward of the dune line)

Do not release balloons or sky lanterns that can fall into the ocean and harm marine life

If you encounter an injured, sick, or dead sea turtle on local beaches, please call the non-emergency dispatch line for the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904.824.8304. For more information, call St Johns County Habitat Conservation and Beach Management at 904.209.3740 or visit www.sjcfl.us/hcp