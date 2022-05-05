The inaugural St Augustine History Festival begins May 11th

May is National Preservation Month when organizations across the United States host events that promote historic places and heritage tourism to demonstrate the social and economic benefits of historic preservation. During this month we are given the opportunity to recognize the diverse and unique heritage of our country’s cities and states.

The St Augustine History Festival was created by the University of Florida Historic St Augustine, Inc., and the Lastinger Family Foundation for the purpose of generating excitement about the history of America’s oldest city.

“St Johns County is home to over 50 sites on the National Register of Historic Places,” local reporters were informed by a spokesman for University of Florida Historic St Augustine, Inc. “This year, many of these historic venues will participate in St Augustine’s first-ever History Festival.”

Historic City News subscribers are invited to participate in the inaugural St Augustine History Festival taking place from May 11-15, 2022, when local cultural organizations will showcase every era of America’s Oldest City and tell its stories during 21 new special events. American history began here, and no one tells our story better than we do, so come out and enjoy our city.

During the first scheduled event, Dr. Paul Johnston of the Smithsonian Institution and Dr. Roger Smith of the St Augustine Historical Society will discuss how a pewter button with “U.S.A.” clearly engraved on its front was recently discovered among the debris of a British ship that sank off the coast of East Florida in 1782.

Was the button a trophy of war? Was it the possession of a turncoat soldier? And why was a British vessel evacuating to St Augustine toward the end of the American Revolution?

Come see this unique artifact discovered by the Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program and find out just how much history you can learn from a single button. Please reserve through Liz at 904-829-0745 ext. 245 or by email to esnow@staugustinelighthouse.org.

The goal is to showcase every era of St Augustine’s long and storied past, from its founding in 1565 to the most advanced technology available in 2022. Through 21 Special Events at the historic venues listed below, participants will be able to research and study every year in-between.

Castillo de San Marcos

The Colonial Quarter

Flagler College

Florida National Guard Museum & National Cemetery

Fort Mose Historic State Park & Museum

Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park

Governor’s House

The City of St Augustine & Historic Preservation

Lincolnville Museum & Cultural Center

Mission Nombre de Dios

Peña-Peck House

Spanish Military Hospital

St Augustine Historical Society/Oldest House Museum Complex

St Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum

Ximenez-Fatio House Museum

Please check with the presenting organization or venue to confirm start times and duration.