fbpx
Editorials

Letter: Place the purchase of public safety radios out for bid first

Nov 14, 2022

Merrill Paul Roland, Esq.
St Augustine, FL

Dear Historic City News and readers:

I have asked Chairman Dean and the members of the St Johns County Commission to place on hold the issuance of a $13 million Special Obligation Revenue Note to finance a non-competitive purchase contract for the replacement of radios used in the interoperable public safety radio system from Motorola Solutions, Inc. at what I believe is an inflated price.

There are six companies, other than Motorola, that manufacture 800 Megahertz P25 two-way radios of the type you propose to purchase for the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue Department.  Motorola is not entitled to a “single source supplier” status in this matter.  We as taxpayers deserve the benefit of competitive bidding before the county completes a $14,716,774 purchase.

The State of Florida put its State Law Enforcement Radio System out for bid and awarded the contract to L3 Harris of Melbourne, Florida.  The radios will be manufactured in America, not in Malaysia or Mexico as would be the case if they are ordered from Motorola Solutions.

Please table Agenda Item # 14 at the Tuesday, November 15, 2022, meeting until this substantial purchase can be advertised to competitive bidders.

Related Post

Editorials

Letter: We no longer need an Infrastructure Sales Tax Advisory Committee

Nov 13, 2022
Editorials

Letter: There is a big difference between one cent and one percent

Oct 27, 2022
Editorials

Editorial: Vote NO to one-cent sales surtax

Oct 26, 2022

You missed

Editorials

Letter: Place the purchase of public safety radios out for bid first

Nov 14, 2022
Editorials

Letter: We no longer need an Infrastructure Sales Tax Advisory Committee

Nov 13, 2022
Government

Early results in local races for elections in St Johns County

Nov 8, 2022
Community

Honoring the footprint of the Cheyenne and Arapaho warriors at Fort Marion

Nov 6, 2022