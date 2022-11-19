Tonight’s the night you’ve been waiting for Light-Up! Night

Historic City News subscribers will kick off the holiday season this afternoon, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., in front of St. Augustine City Hall located at 75 King Street with a spirited performance by Showtime USA. The high-energy song and dance troupe of young people delivers a wide variety of holiday musical favorites.

Then at 5:30 p.m., attention shifts to the historic Plaza de la Constitución Gazebo, when the All-Star Orchestra takes the stage with great swing and big band sounds in a grand holiday style. At 6:30 p.m., the lighting ceremony begins, culminating with the turning of a switch that fills every corner of the city with magical holiday sparkle. Entertainment continues in the Plaza until 7:30 p.m., as thousands gather for the lighting ceremony and then linger in the downtown area. It will be time to start your holiday shopping, have dinner in the company of good friends, or simply enjoy the beauty of the city in the glow of millions of brilliant white lights.

“Since the lights burn bright every night, many have discovered a more leisurely pace by visiting the city midweek when many lodging establishments offer reduced rates, the wait times at restaurants are shorter, and traffic and parking are less of a challenge,” a spokesman for the Visitors and Convention Bureau reported. “Enjoy the displays by strolling the city’s old-world streets, by taking a horse and carriage ride, or by boarding one of the many special holiday tour vehicles.”

City Communications Specialist, Cindy Jo Walker, reported that Nights of Lights will continue from tonight, November 19th, through the end of January. The recommended way to experience the Nights of Lights and get the best views is to park at the Historic Downtown Parking Facility, adjacent to the St. Augustine Visitor Information Center at 10 S Castillo Drive.

Attendees can avoid the hassle of driving downtown by taking the Free Park and Ride Shuttle offered at satellite locations on Light-Up! Night, Thanksgiving weekend, the first three Saturdays in December, and during the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

For complete visitor information, including a calendar of events during the 10-week-long Nights of Lights celebration as well as details on a wide variety of accommodations, restaurants, and dining, visit the Night of Lights website.