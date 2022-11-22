Participate in discussion of St Johns County 2023 Legislative Session

All Historic City News subscribers are invited to participate in the upcoming meeting of the St Johns County Legislative Delegation being held on Monday, December 19, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the St Johns County Commission Chamber Auditorium, located at 500 San Sebastian View, St Augustine, Florida. Compliance with current CDC guidelines is required for the health and safety of all those in attendance.

Delegation Chair, Florida State Representative Cyndi Stevenson, announced the meeting on Monday. In addition to Stevenson, the other Delegation members include House Speaker Designate Paul Renner, State Representative Bobby Payne, and Florida State Senator Travis Hutson.

“Discussion of issues regarding local legislation for the 2023 Legislative Session will be held at this time,” said Representative Stevenson’s District 18 Aide, Shorty Robbins. “St Johns County Delegation meetings are open to the public and expected to be available live on local GTV.”

In advance of the meeting, prior to 12:00 noon on December 15th, 2022, anyone who would like to be placed on the agenda to present related public comments, materials, or handouts to the St Johns County Delegation, must contact Robbins in Representative Stevenson’s District Office by phone at (904) 823-2300.

Any required documents or materials may be sent by e-mail to shorty.robbins@myfloridahouse.gov, or mailed or hand-delivered to 309 Kingsley Lake Drive, Suite 902, St Augustine, FL 32092, prior to 12:00 noon on December 15th, 2022.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and §286.26 Florida Statutes, prior to 12:00 noon on December 15th, 2022, persons in need of special accommodations to participate in the meeting, including agendas, interpreters, or assisted listening devices, should contact Representative Stevenson’s District Office staff.