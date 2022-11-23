Third Annual Light Up the BEACH Season at the City of St Augustine Beach

Communications and Events Coordinator for the City of St Augustine Beach, Melinda B. Conlon, informed local Historic City News reporters that the City will celebrate this holiday season with the Third Annual “Light Up the BEACH!” events, kicking off with Beach Art Walk and ending with a New Year’s Eve Fireworks show.

The events are a collaborative effort between the City, community partners, and local St Augustine Beach businesses. All planned activities are available for visitors and locals to enjoy.

“The holiday season is all about family and community and I can think of no better way to celebrate than at Light Up the Beach,” Mayor Don Samora said. “We are excited and look forward to warmly welcoming you while you enjoy festive displays with our local businesses, local artists, gift shops, and restaurants during the holidays.”

Beach Art Walk – November 26, 2022 (In association with the Art Studio)

2:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. – Pope Road to A Street

Surf Illumination – December 3, 2022 (In association with the St Augustine Beach Civic Association)

3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. – St Augustine Beach Pier Park

Holiday Market – December 10, 2022 (In association with the Wednesday Market at the Pier)

3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. – St Augustine Beach Pier Park

Christmas with Cops and Claus – December 14, 2022 (St Augustine Beach Police Department)

5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. – St Augustine Beach Police Department

Kilo’s Presents for Pets – beginning on December 1, the SABPD is collecting food for local shelter animals! Toys, food, and treats are needed! Kilo will take the gifts to the shelter on Christmas Day. Drop off at the St Augustine Beach Police Department. We will also be accepting donations at the Holiday Market on December 10th at Pier Park.