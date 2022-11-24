John Finotti

Historic City News Facebook visitor

I would like to inform your local readers that the world-famous “Light the World” Mobile Giving Machine will arrive in St Augustine tomorrow morning, Friday, November 25th.

After visits to New York’s Rockefeller Plaza and London’s Hyde Park in seasons past, I’ve witnessed these bright red vending machines give people an opportunity to buy much-needed items for local and global charities.

You can buy everything from a goat for a needy family in Africa to new clothes for a youngster entering the foster care system here on the First Coast.

Come visit the Giving Machine trailer located next to the St Augustine Visitor’s Center located at 10 West Castillo Drive (32084) from November 25 through November 29, 2022.

Hope all Historic City News subscribers are enjoying their Thanksgiving holiday.