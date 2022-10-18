Letter: Supporting Collins with DeSantis endorsement

Roy Alaimo, Concerned St Johns County Resident

Chairman, St Johns County Republican Party

I am writing you today to express my support for Jennifer Collins, who is running for St Johns County School Board, District 3. Jennifer Collins is a longtime resident of St Johns County and has been endorsed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Jennifer has insight into what needs to be done. She is committed to increasing school safety measures and believes in working with parents to advocate best practices for their children. Her experience as a business owner, teaching at Showtime USA, and actively volunteering at multiple local schools, prepare her for this position.

I stand by Governor DeSantis. Our children deserve the best opportunities for a bright future and there is no question in my mind that Jennifer Collins is the best option for School Board District 3. Please vote for Jennifer Collins for School Board District 3 on November 8th.

