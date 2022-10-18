St Johns County mourns the passing of Commissioner Paul Waldron

Historic City News learned that early this morning (Tuesday) St Johns County District 3 Commissioner Paul Waldron passed away. Waldron’s health has been diminished since an extended battle with COVID-19 which left him hospitalized and bedridden just two years ago. Further medical complications followed leaving him with limited mobility and depending on a walker as he continued his duties and appearances at events around the county. In just a couple of weeks, on November 5th, he would have turned 54 years old.

Paul defeated former Assistant County Administrator Jerry Cameron to be elected to the commission in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. Waldron’s father, Harry Waldron, 82, died on March 25th this year. Harry Waldron served on the county commission from 1978-1990 including three terms as chairman.

“Paul’s passing is a tremendous loss for our County,” said Chairman Henry Dean, District 5 Commissioner. “He was the type of person who was always willing to help. He was not only my colleague and fellow commissioner but also my friend. I will miss him.”

A lifelong resident of St Johns County, Waldron was a true champion for residents, always putting their needs first. He served honorably as the representative for the County’s southeastern region. As a small business owner, Waldron always brought a business approach to the organizations he served.

As commissioner, Waldron served on various committees, including the Northeast Florida Regional Council, the Recreation Advisory Board, and the Tourist Development Council. Commissioner Waldron is survived by his wife of 34 years, Stephanie, and their two daughters, Ashley and Kati.

“Paul was a great man who loved his family, served his community, and lived by faith. His legacy of public service will live on through the lives of everyone he inspired,” said Hunter Conrad, St Johns County Administrator. “This community will deeply miss him.”

Governor Ron DeSantis will appoint someone to finish the remainder of Waldron’s term which is set to expire in November 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...