On your mark.  Get set.  VOTE!

Historic City News subscribers have their first opportunity to vote in person today as St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes commences Early Voting for the November 8, 2022, General Election. Early Voting runs through Saturday, November 5th, which includes two Saturdays and a Sunday. Regardless of your home precinct, you may vote early at any one of the eight designated Early Voting locations, open daily from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Ponte Vedra Branch Library

101 Library Blvd

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

1050 A1A North

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Julington Creek Annex

725 Flora Branch Blvd

St. Johns, FL 32259

SilverLeaf Amenity Center

218 Silver Forest Dr

St. Augustine, FL 32092

Supervisor of Elections Office

4455 Avenue A, #101

St. Augustine, FL 32095

St. Augustine Beach City Hall

2200 A1A South

St. Augustine, FL 32080

Southeast Branch Library

6670 US 1 South

St. Augustine, FL 32086

Hastings Branch Library

6195 S. Main St

Hastings, FL 32145

As you are voting this week, please keep in mind the recommendations and endorsements of our Editorial Review Board:

Bruce Maguire – City of St Augustine – Seat 4 Melinda Rakoncay – City of St Augustine – Seat 5 Racheal M. Hand – School Board Member – District 1 Lauren Abell – School Board Member – District 3 Krista Keating-Joseph – County Commissioner – District 4 Gary Howell – Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 2 Chris George – Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 4 Suzanne W. Green – St Johns County Airport Authority – Group 1 Beth Tate – St Johns County Airport Authority – Group 2 Jennifer Liotta – St Johns County Airport Authority – Group 3 Sandy Flowers – St Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach Commission – Group 1 Michelle Bennett – St Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach Commission – Group 3 Tom Rivers – St Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach Commission – Group 5

