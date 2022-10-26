On your mark.  Get set.  VOTE!

Historic City News subscribers have their first opportunity to vote in person today as St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes commences Early Voting for the November 8, 2022, General Election. Early Voting runs through Saturday, November 5th, which includes two Saturdays and a Sunday. Regardless of your home precinct, you may vote early at any one of the eight designated Early Voting locations, open daily from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Ponte Vedra Branch Library
101 Library Blvd
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
1050 A1A North
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Julington Creek Annex
725 Flora Branch Blvd
St. Johns, FL 32259
SilverLeaf Amenity Center
218 Silver Forest Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32092
Supervisor of Elections Office
4455 Avenue A, #101
St. Augustine, FL 32095
St. Augustine Beach City Hall
2200 A1A South
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Southeast Branch Library
6670 US 1 South
St. Augustine, FL 32086
Hastings Branch Library
6195 S. Main St
Hastings, FL 32145
As you are voting this week, please keep in mind the recommendations and endorsements of our Editorial Review Board:
|Bruce Maguire – City of St Augustine – Seat 4
|Melinda Rakoncay – City of St Augustine – Seat 5
|Racheal M. Hand – School Board Member – District 1
|Lauren Abell – School Board Member – District 3
|Krista Keating-Joseph – County Commissioner – District 4
|Gary Howell – Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 2
|Chris George – Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 4
|Suzanne W. Green – St Johns County Airport Authority – Group 1
|Beth Tate – St Johns County Airport Authority – Group 2
|Jennifer Liotta – St Johns County Airport Authority – Group 3
|Sandy Flowers – St Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach Commission – Group 1
|Michelle Bennett – St Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach Commission – Group 3
|Tom Rivers – St Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach Commission – Group 5