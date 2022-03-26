Planned road closure report this week from Northeast FDOT

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

I-95 from SR-207 to IGP (434615-1, 434615-2) Nighttime ramp closures at SR-207 Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for resurfacing. Follow detour.

International Golf Parkway at I-95 (410216-7) Nighttime Lane closures weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the southbound left turn lane leading to I-95 southbound on-ramp for pavement marking placement.

SR-A1A Vilano Beach Bridge. Daytime lane closure Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. over the Tolomato River for routine bridge inspection.

SR-A1A South from Marine Land to Old A1A Beach Road. Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dune restoration.

SR-16 at Lewis Speed Way. Daytime lane closure Monday from 8 p.m. to noon for roadway paving.

SR-206 from I-95 to the Crescent Beach Bridge (443273-1) Daytime shoulder closures Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and nighttime lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for driveway and turnout construction and resurfacing the roadway.

SR-207 from County Road 13 to County Road 305. Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder work.

US-1 from SR-207 to SR-16 (436168-1) Nighttime Lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.

US-1 North near Gun Club Road. Daytime lane closure Monday at 5700 US-1 North from 9:30 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. for setting new power poles.

US-1 at Race Track Road/Nocatee Parkway. Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for turn lane construction.