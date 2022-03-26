The St. Augustine Lions Club reported to Historic City News the opening of the 39th Annual St. Augustine Lions Spring Festival, which is being held at Francis Field March 26th-27th, 2022. Previously known as the Seafood Festival, the St. Augustine Lions Foundation has rebranded the popular festival with a fresh look and expanded options. The new theme will help the festival grow and prosper after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.

With more than 28,000 people expected to attend in 2022, the St. Augustine Lions Spring Festival is currently the largest festival held in St. Augustine. The primary draw is its abundance of great food and live music. There will be seafood offered, of course, with the addition of more cuisines and county fair dishes. Other fun activities include kids’ rides, family shows, and Arts & Crafts vendors.

“This is truly a community event, and through it, Lions raise the funds needed to fulfill our claim that where there is a need, there is a Lion,” said Dominic Mercurio, Festival Chairman. “We invite everyone out to Francis Field to join us in giving back to the community. After two years of cancellations, we can’t wait to all be together again.”

Hours and Location:

Francis Field is located at 25 W. Castillo Drive in St. Augustine. Festival hours are Saturday, March 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Arts & Crafts Village closes at sundown. No pets are allowed except service animals. Visit Facebook @staugustinelionsfestival

Free Parking and Shuttle:

Shuttles will pick up and drop off visitors on Saturday and Sunday. More information on parking and shuttles will be posted on the website www.lionsfestival.com

Each year since 1981, the festival has been the primary fundraising event for the St. Augustine Lions Foundation. It generates funds to support worthwhile community projects, as well as other charitable needs and services to the community, with a focus on youth, the deaf and blind, disaster relief, and veterans.

The St. Augustine Lions Club has raised well over two million dollars. A 501c3 nonprofit organization, the St. Augustine Lions Foundation, and St. Augustine Lions Club, conducts thousands of free vision screenings of local children each year and provides support to many local organizations. Visit www.staugustinelions.com