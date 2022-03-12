St Patricks Day Parade traffic information

Many Historic City News subscribers will be attending the St Augustine Celtic Music and Heritage Festival’s annual St Patricks Day Parade tomorrow, Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The city will provide the free Park and Ride Shuttle starting at 8:00 a.m. Some street closures and traffic detours will be necessitated in downtown St Augustine starting at 9:45 a.m. The annual parade begins at 10:00 a.m. and lasts approximately one hour.

The parade begins at Riberia Street and Orange Street and continues east on Orange Street, south on South Castillo Drive and Avenida Menendez, west on Cathedral Place, north on Cordova Street, returning to and concluding at Francis Field.

To accommodate traffic during the parade:

San Marco Avenue. southbound traffic will turn west on West Castillo Drive.

King Street will be two-way from Cordova Street to Avenida Menendez.

Bridge of Lions westbound traffic will continue west on two-way King Street.

King Street eastbound traffic will continue east over Bridge of Lions.

Streets closed to all traffic including:

Riberia Street between Orange Street and West Castillo Drive.

Orange Street east of Riberia Street.

South Castillo Drive and Avenida Menendez north of Cathedral Place.

All of Cathedral Place.

Cordova Street between King Street and Orange Street.

All shuttles are available from these parking locations outside of the downtown area:

The drop-off and pick-up location is the Visitor Information Center located at 10 S. Castillo Dr offering full visitor amenities and just steps from Francis Field — the city’s primary festival location.