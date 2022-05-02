Planned road closure report this week from Northeast FDOT

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Nighttime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for placement of final pavement markings.

I-95 from State Road 207 to IGP (434615-1, 434615-2) Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. for concrete work.

State Road A1A from the Gate gas station to Professional Drive. Nighttime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. for taking roadway samples.

State Road 13 North from Collier Road to the Trout Creek Bridge. Daytime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch digging.

State Road 206 from I-95 to the Crescent Beach Bridge (443273-1) Daytime shoulder closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for shoulder and drainage work.

U.S. 1 from the Moultrie Creek Bridge to north of State Road 207. Nighttime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. for taking roadway samples.

U.S. 1 from Kings Road to State Road 16 (436168-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.

U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to Lewis Speedway (433843-1) Nighttime lane closures weeknights from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for drainage work.