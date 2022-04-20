Speak NOW or forever hold your peace: Turning over King Street

Historic City News subscribers have been following with interest a move by the City of St Augustine to claim custody from the State of Florida of State Road 5, locally known as King Street and Cathedral Place. There are several implications for taxpayers inside the city limits beyond simple managerial control. And now, for a brief time on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and Thursday, April 21, 2022, the public may ask questions about those implications and make comments, on-the-record, about them.

The Florida Department of Transportation will host an in-person public hearing on Thursday, April 21 to discuss the planned San Sebastian Bridge replacement project and the proposed transfer of portions of State Road 5. Citizens who are unable to participate in person on Thursday may attend a virtual hearing scheduled for Wednesday, April 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“The meeting will be held at the First United Methodist Church of St. Augustine, located at 118 King Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084,” Bianca Speights told local Historic City News reporters. “Florida Department of Transportation personnel will be available to answer questions and discuss project details from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., followed by a formal on-the-record public comment period beginning at 6:00 p.m.”

Project staff will be available to answer questions and accept comments online at www.nflroads.com/VPH or by phone at (914) 614-3221 (enter access code 859-053-332). Both virtual and in-person participants will be given equal opportunities to ask questions and make oral statements that will become part of the public hearing record.